An Arizona fourth-grader is facing charges after bringing a gun to school in their backpack.

Fellow students at Alta Loma Elementary School in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria alerted staff on Tuesday that the child had a gun in their backpack, local outlet 3TV/CBS 5 reported.

School staff confiscated the student’s bag, found the gun inside, and contacted police, the outlet reported, citing school Principal Mark Harman.

The gun was unloaded, and it remains unclear why the student brought it to school, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

The student, whose identity has not been released, faces charges including carrying a weapon on school grounds and a minor carrying a firearm, the outlets reported, citing officials.