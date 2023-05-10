The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    An Arizona fourth-grader is facing charges after bringing a gun to school in their backpack.

    Fellow students at Alta Loma Elementary School in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria alerted staff on Tuesday that the child had a gun in their backpack, local outlet 3TV/CBS 5 reported.

    School staff confiscated the student’s bag, found the gun inside, and contacted police, the outlet reported, citing school Principal Mark Harman. 

    The gun was unloaded, and it remains unclear why the student brought it to school, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

    The student, whose identity has not been released, faces charges including carrying a weapon on school grounds and a minor carrying a firearm, the outlets reported, citing officials.

