Fourth Dead Great White Shark Washes Up in Canada in String of Unusual Incidents

A 9-foot shark washed up on the Canadian coast Monday and it's the fourth one to do so within nine months.

The live male washed ashore at Greenwich Beach on Prince Edward Island, in the northeast of the country.

Though Parks Canada staff responded immediately, the animal passed away, the Marine Animal Response Society said.

"The almost 9-foot shark was in good overall body condition with no evidence of significant trauma, but additional tests will be done to try to determine its cause of death," the Society said in a statement.

"Incidents involving endangered white sharks are usually very rare in the Maritimes, however, this is the fourth animal in 9 months to have been reported ashore."

Great white washes ashore on P.E.I. beach Parks Canada

The last known incident was on July 4, when an 8-foot shark, again a male, washed up on a Nova Scotia beach.

"The Atlantic white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) is listed as endangered under Schedule 1 of the Canadian Species at Risk Act," a statement sent to CBS said.

"These sharks have always been present in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, though it is historically rare for these sharks to wash up on the shores of P.E.I. National Park."

CBS reported that the shark likely starved, as there isn't enough food on the migration north.

The MARS said it was important that the animals are necropsied, or undergo an autopsy, so that "valuable research samples" could be collected and studied.

The organization says there are around 20 species of shark in the Atlantic Canada region, including the endangered white.