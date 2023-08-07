4-Year-Old Girl Was Run Over by a Dog on a Golf Cart, Officials Say - The Messenger
4-Year-Old Girl Was Run Over by a Dog on a Golf Cart, Officials Say

An arson dog named Bella wanted to take a nap, and ended up laying on the cart's accelerator

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
In a freak accident that occurred over the weekend, a little girl was injured in Michigan when she was run over by an arson dog on a golf cart.

The Westland Fire Department confirmed the "minor event" happened during their Blues, Brews, and BBQ event on Saturday.

"The fire department's Arson Dog, Bella, was sitting on the seat of a golf cart the fire department was using for the event," explains a statement on the incident. "She jumped onto the floor and laid down, laying across the accelerator pedal."

The golf cart then jutted forward and started heading toward a crowd of people.

A firefighter in the passenger seat of the golf cart "reacted quickly to try to steer the cart away from any people and toward the tents that the fire department were occupying."

"The fire department's Arson Dog, Bella, was sitting on the seat of a golf cart the fire department was using for the event," explains a statement from the Westland Fire Department. "She jumped onto the floor and laid down, laying across the accelerator pedal."Facebook/Westlands.Bravest

In doing so, the cart struck the 4-year-old girl.

"The passenger side front tire ran over her left leg," according to the statement.

Paramedics at the scene "immediately assessed the child for injuries," and while she was visibly shaken by the incident, she had no obvious injuries and her mother refused further treatment.

"Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident and within 10 minutes of the incident was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house," the statement adds.

