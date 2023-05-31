Four-Year-Old Critically Injured in ‘Targeted’ Shooting in Nashville

A 4-year-old girl was in “very critical condition” after the car she was riding in came under fire in Nashville, police reported.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says the incident was an apparent targeted shooting and the car came under "repeated" gunfire.

The 22-year-old male driver, who was wounded in the arm, drove to a Dollar Store parking lot after the shooting.

Two-year-old twins who were also in the car were not seriously hurt.

Images released by police showed the damaged black Chevy Malibu with a blown-out front tire parked in front of the store.

Police released photos of the car that was shot at on Tuesday night. (Nashville Police)

No other details were immediately available.