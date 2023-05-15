Four-Year-Old Boy Missing in Boston Since Mother’s Day

Authorities in Boston continued a search on Monday for a four-year-old boy who went missing on Mother's Day.

Mohamed Fofana, who is black, was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes, according to Massachusetts State Police. (Investigators had initially misspelled his name name as Mohemed Fofena in earlier updates.)

Family members told reporters the South Boston boy has autism and sickle cell disease and is unable to communicate with other people, CBS News reported.

Anyone who sees Fofana or has information about him should call 911, police said.

State Police crews searched for the boy on Castle Island in South Boston and in the surrounding ocean late Sunday night, alongside Boston police, the Boston Fire Department, Boston EMS, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police, according to agency officials.

The State Police dive team and Air Wing were on scene Sunday and Monday.

A spokesperson for Boston police told The Messenger on Monday morning that State Police were spearheading the search.

In an emailed update later Monday, State Police said no potential reasons for Fofana's disappearance have "been ruled out at this time."

Fofana's grandfather told reporters he brought the boy and his older sister to Castle Island, a state park that overlooks Boston Harbor, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The grandfather said he took a phone call for about 10 to 15 minutes as the two children were playing, according to WCVB. When it was time to leave the park, he could not find Fofana, and reported him missing around 7:30 p.m., the station reported.

"I started checking around and checking around. I checked for 10 to 15 minutes. I couldn't see Mohamed. So I called the Park Ranger. Before that, I called 9-1-1," the grandfather, Soleymane Fofana, said Monday, according to CBS News.

Fofana's mother, Matenjay Fofana, pleaded for the public's help in finding her son.

"If you saw Mohamed, please help me," said Mohamed's mother Matenjay Fofana. "Help me to give it to me, my little baby, please. Please. He doesn't have a daddy here. I'm here with my kids. Please, please people, help me find Mohamed for me."

According to State Police, marine units and dive teams from several agencies were searching a section of the water known as "Western Way," which connects Dorchester Bay to the south and the Boston Main Channel to the north.

"Side-scan sonar is being deployed off three boats, providing a sonar image of the ocean bottom," officials said. "Divers will dive onto and investigate any anomalies detected by the side-scan sonar."

Divers are also conducting "what amounts to an underwater line search along the entire length of the Castle Island sea wall out to a distance of 150 yards off-shore," State Police said.

"The State Police Air Wing and the US Coast Guard have conducted aerial search operations along the Boston coastline and as far south as Hull and as far north as Deer Island, and continues to search at this hour," authorities said. "The Boston Fire Department Drone Unit is also conducting an aerial search of the coastline."

A ground search of Castle Island and nearby areas was also underway Monday, and detectives were reviewing surveillance camera footage from the park to try to piece together Fofana's possible route away from the playground area he was last seen.