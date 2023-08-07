4 Teens Wounded in Mass Shooting on Philadelphia Playground
Nearly 20 shell casings were recovered from the scene
A mass shooting Sunday night on a Philadelphia playground has left four teens hospitalized with serious injuries, and the suspects behind the attack are still at large.
A Philadelphia Police spokesperson confirmed to The Messenger the four teens were shot at the Sturgis Playground—at West 65th Avenue and North 2nd Street—at around 11 p.m.
The victims — two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl — were rushed to the hospital after being shot.
A motive for the shooting was unclear Monday morning.
The teens' conditions were unknown, but the police spokesperson said they are expected to recover.
A fifth person may have been shot. Police are talking to a shooting victim who walked into Temple University Hospital for treatment to determine if they were also a wounded in the playground shooting.
The suspects fled the scene soon after the shooting. Nearly 20 shell casings were recovered from the scene.
A description of the shooters was not provided by police.
