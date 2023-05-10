The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Four Teens Face Charges in Chicago Cop’s Murder During Home Robbery

    Officer Aréanah Preston was killed in front of her home.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

    Chicago police have reported the arrest of four teenagers in connection with the tragic murder of Officer Aréanah Preston.

    Officer Preston was fatally shot in her home during an alleged robbery over the weekend, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

    The suspects include two 19-year-olds, Trevell Breeland and Joseph Brooks, an 18-year-old, Jakwon Buchanan, and a 16-year-old whose name has not been released. The 16-year-old will face trial as an adult, according to NBC News Chicago.

    Read More

    In addition to the murder charge, the four teens face a litany of other charges, including armed robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft, arson, and weapons violations. These additional charges stem from incidents that occurred on May 5 and 6, as detailed by the Chicago Police Department.

