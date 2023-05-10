Four Teens Face Charges in Chicago Cop’s Murder During Home Robbery

Chicago police have reported the arrest of four teenagers in connection with the tragic murder of Officer Aréanah Preston.

Officer Preston was fatally shot in her home during an alleged robbery over the weekend, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The suspects include two 19-year-olds, Trevell Breeland and Joseph Brooks, an 18-year-old, Jakwon Buchanan, and a 16-year-old whose name has not been released. The 16-year-old will face trial as an adult, according to NBC News Chicago.

In addition to the murder charge, the four teens face a litany of other charges, including armed robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft, arson, and weapons violations. These additional charges stem from incidents that occurred on May 5 and 6, as detailed by the Chicago Police Department.