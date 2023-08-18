Four Potential Hurricanes Begin To Form in Atlantic - The Messenger
Four Potential Hurricanes Begin To Form in Atlantic

Forecasters previously said they anticipated a stronger than average hurricane season this year

Chris Harris
The National Hurricane Center is tracking four different systems churning in the Atlantic, at least two of which could develop into full-blown hurricanes.

The Miami-based organization identified a system in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic region, and reported that environmental conditions "appear generally favorable for additional development of this system" by early next week.

Within the next 48 hours, that system has a 60-percent chance of developing into a hurricane, with a 70-percent chance projected over the next seven days.

In the Central Tropical Atlantic, halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles, a system is producing "disorganized showers and thunderstorms." But forecasters say this system will likely not develop into a hurricane. It could, however, evolve into a tropical depression.

A weaker system circulating southeast of the Lesser Antilles could slowly develop over the weekend into next week, but experts only foresee a 10- to 30-percent chance of it becoming a stronger storm.

And in the Western Gulf of Mexico, an area of "disturbed weather located just north of Hispaniola" is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, creating intense showers.

The four systems meteorologists will be closely watching this weekend
The four systems meteorologists will be closely watching this weekend.National Hurricane Center
"Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week," the National Hurricane Center advises.

The fourth storm has a near zero percent chance of building into a hurricane. Within the next seven days, that chance increases to just about 30 percent.

People living within these regions are urged to keep an eye on the forecasts and respond accordingly.

