Four Police Officers Shot and Hostage Injured in Shoot-Out At Tennessee Apartment Complex

Two brothers suspected of burglary who allegedly barricaded themselves in a Tennessee apartment building were killed by police early Wednesday morning after the hours-long standoff devolved into a shoot-out that left a hostage and four officers injured, authorities said.
The shooting came as Clarksville police on Tuesday afternoon attempted to serve arrest warrants at an apartment complex near Union Hill Road and White Oak Drive, each charging Brandon Green, 31, and Leonard Green, 33, with aggravated burglary, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
"The brothers barricaded themselves in an apartment with a hostage, leading to several hours of negotiations with Clarksville officers," the TBI said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.
"The situation escalated when officers entered the home and an exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the Green brothers being shot and killed and the hostage being shot and injured."
Each of the four officers shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Authorities did not provide details about the injuries sustained by the unidentified hostage.
As the situation played out Tuesday, Clarksville police said on social media officers surrounded the property and were trying to negotiate with a "barricaded suspect who is an active threat and has fired several shots at officers."
When the incident ended, police had initially said only one officer was hurt in the confrontation.
- Miami Beach Police Shoot Suspect During Hostage Situation at Victoria’s Secret
- Police Arrest Gunman in Tulsa Mass Shooting That Killed 3, Injured Infant
- Police Officers, Multiple People Shot in Farmington, New Mexico
- Potential Mass Shooting at Tennessee Jewish School Averted, Police Say
- Four People Injured at North Carolina Burger King in Apparent Drug Deal Shooting
- Police Identify Shooter Who Killed 4 and Injured 6 in New Mexico
"TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews," the bureau said. "Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his review and consideration."
According to the TBI, the bureau "acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews