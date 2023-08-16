Four Police Officers Shot and Hostage Injured in Shoot-Out At Tennessee Apartment Complex

Two brothers suspected of burglary who allegedly barricaded themselves in a Tennessee apartment building were killed by police early Wednesday morning after the hours-long standoff devolved into a shoot-out that left a hostage and four officers injured, authorities said.

The shooting came as Clarksville police on Tuesday afternoon attempted to serve arrest warrants at an apartment complex near Union Hill Road and White Oak Drive, each charging Brandon Green, 31, and Leonard Green, 33, with aggravated burglary, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

"The brothers barricaded themselves in an apartment with a hostage, leading to several hours of negotiations with Clarksville officers," the TBI said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"The situation escalated when officers entered the home and an exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the Green brothers being shot and killed and the hostage being shot and injured."

Each of the four officers shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Authorities did not provide details about the injuries sustained by the unidentified hostage.

As the situation played out Tuesday, Clarksville police said on social media officers surrounded the property and were trying to negotiate with a "barricaded suspect who is an active threat and has fired several shots at officers."

When the incident ended, police had initially said only one officer was hurt in the confrontation.

"TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews," the bureau said. "Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his review and consideration."

According to the TBI, the bureau "acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters."