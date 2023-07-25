Four People Injured at North Carolina Burger King in Apparent Drug Deal Shooting

Four people were shot at a North Carolina Burger King in what police are describing as a drug deal that went bad.

The Wilmington Police Department said the shooting took place just before 8 p.m. Monday outside the fast food restaurant on Third Street downtown.

Police got multiple 911 calls about the shooting in the parking lot.

Officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

The other shooting victim was found at a Dollar General store about a block west of the crime scene.

Police said there was substantial evidence at the scene that the shooting was linked to drug sales.

Police believe the victims and gunman involved knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

All four victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Lt. Greg Willett told WECT that people need to be extra aware of their surroundings at all times of the day.

4 people were shot at a Burger King in North Carolina. WECT-TV

“Anywhere you go in town, you need to have situational awareness and anything can possibly happen,” Willett said. “This obviously happened pretty much during daylight hours in a busy intersection. So you just need to be aware of where you’re at.”

There were no arrests and detectives were continuing to investigate the shooting.

Officers only had vague descriptions of the suspects.