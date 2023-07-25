Four People Injured at North Carolina Burger King in Apparent Drug Deal Shooting
Police warned that residents need to be extra aware of their surroundings at all times
Four people were shot at a North Carolina Burger King in what police are describing as a drug deal that went bad.
The Wilmington Police Department said the shooting took place just before 8 p.m. Monday outside the fast food restaurant on Third Street downtown.
Police got multiple 911 calls about the shooting in the parking lot.
Officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
- 4 People Reportedly Shot at a Burger King in North Carolina
- Burger King Brazil’s Barbie Pink Burger Gets Mixed Reviews
- Burger King Introduces ‘The Real Cheeseburger’: No Burger, Just Lots of Cheese
- Pfizer Says Warehouse Containing Drugs Was Hardest Hit by North Carolina Tornado
- Pfizer Drugs for Newborns, Heart Attacks, Will be Limited After North Carolina Tornado
The other shooting victim was found at a Dollar General store about a block west of the crime scene.
Police said there was substantial evidence at the scene that the shooting was linked to drug sales.
Police believe the victims and gunman involved knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.
All four victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Lt. Greg Willett told WECT that people need to be extra aware of their surroundings at all times of the day.
“Anywhere you go in town, you need to have situational awareness and anything can possibly happen,” Willett said. “This obviously happened pretty much during daylight hours in a busy intersection. So you just need to be aware of where you’re at.”
There were no arrests and detectives were continuing to investigate the shooting.
Officers only had vague descriptions of the suspects.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews