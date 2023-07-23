Four People Hospitalized After Getting Shot at Illegal Street Racing Event in Seattle: Report - The Messenger
Four People Hospitalized After Getting Shot at Illegal Street Racing Event in Seattle: Report

The police have not yet made any arrests

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
At least four people are in the hospital after getting shot in Seattle on Sunday morning, police said, with one person in critical condition.

In a press release, police said they had been called to respond to a report of a large crowd early Sunday morning. When they arrived at the scene at around 1:30 a.m., they saw an illegal street racing event with people "driving recklessly" on Capitol Hill and tried to break it up but failed.

"Initial attempts to disband the crowd were met with resistance," the release said. "Officers remained in the area to respond to life-safety events."

Seattle crime scene with police tape
The crime scene in SeattleCourtesy Seattle Police Department

Hours later, they heard gunshots.

Four people — two women and two men — were injured, with one in critical condition. One of the women, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, is receiving medical attention for critical injuries at Harborview Medical Center.

The police have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

