    2 Police Officers Killed in Shooting, Stabbing in Nagano, Japan

    A woman was reportedly stabbed by the gunman, who then barricaded himself in a nearby building. 

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    NHK News

    Two police officers and another person were killed Thursday in Nagano, Japan, after a man with a shotgun and knife went on a rampage before barricading himself inside a building.

    Other people reportedly sustained injuries in Thursday's attack.

    The gunman allegedly fired a rifle in Nakano City in Nagano.

    The incident unfolded in the city's Ebe District.

    The gunman shot two responding police officers, who subsequently died from their injuries.

    Later, a third person succumbed to their injuries.

    A woman was also reportedly stabbed by the man, who then fled into a building, leading to a standoff with police.

    Residents are being urged to stay inside.

    NHK reports the man was seen wearing a camouflage hat with a matching top and bottoms. He was also wearing sunglasses and a mask.

    Japan has strict gun laws, giving it one of the lowest rates of gun crime in the world.

