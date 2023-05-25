2 Police Officers Killed in Shooting, Stabbing in Nagano, Japan

Two police officers and another person were killed Thursday in Nagano, Japan, after a man with a shotgun and knife went on a rampage before barricading himself inside a building.
Other people reportedly sustained injuries in Thursday's attack.
The gunman allegedly fired a rifle in Nakano City in Nagano.
The incident unfolded in the city's Ebe District.
The gunman shot two responding police officers, who subsequently died from their injuries.
Later, a third person succumbed to their injuries.
A woman was also reportedly stabbed by the man, who then fled into a building, leading to a standoff with police.
Residents are being urged to stay inside.
NHK reports the man was seen wearing a camouflage hat with a matching top and bottoms. He was also wearing sunglasses and a mask.
Japan has strict gun laws, giving it one of the lowest rates of gun crime in the world.
