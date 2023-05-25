2 Police Officers Killed in Shooting, Stabbing in Nagano, Japan

Two police officers and another person were killed Thursday in Nagano, Japan, after a man with a shotgun and knife went on a rampage before barricading himself inside a building.

Other people reportedly sustained injuries in Thursday's attack.

The gunman allegedly fired a rifle in Nakano City in Nagano.

The incident unfolded in the city's Ebe District.

The gunman shot two responding police officers, who subsequently died from their injuries.

Later, a third person succumbed to their injuries.

A woman was also reportedly stabbed by the man, who then fled into a building, leading to a standoff with police.

Residents are being urged to stay inside.

NHK reports the man was seen wearing a camouflage hat with a matching top and bottoms. He was also wearing sunglasses and a mask.

Japan has strict gun laws, giving it one of the lowest rates of gun crime in the world.