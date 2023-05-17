The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Four Illinois Teens Killed in ‘Major’ Crash that Injured 3 Others

    Police in Wheeling believe speed and an ignored traffic signal led to the fatal accident, where seven people had to be extricated from three vehicles.

    Chris Harris
    ABC 7 Chicago

    The people of Wheeling, Illinois, are mourning the loss of three of their own this morning, following a fatal crash Tuesday night that left four teenagers dead and three others wounded.

    The Cook County Medical Examiner's identified three of the four teens killed in the crash as Richard De-Ita, 18; Kevin Hernandez-Teran, 17; and Jesus Rodriguez, 16. All three lived in Wheeling.

    The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the fourth victim as Ricky Barcenas, 17, of Arlington Heights. As part of a GoFundMe campaign begun by his mother, Barcenas was described as "a wonderful son who helped everyone and was a very hard worker."

    All four boys were students at Buffalo Grove High School in Buffalo Grove.

    A statement from police in Wheeling, obtained by The Messenger, attributed speed and "a disregarded traffic signal" as contributing factors to the "major" crash.

    The crash was reported to police at 10:19 p.m.

    Seven people in all had to be extricated from the three vehicles involved. All were transported to area hospitals, where the four teens were pronounced dead.

    Social service workers are assisting the families "as they begin to process this terrible event."

    Wheeling Police urge anyone with information about the incident contact them at (847) 459-2632.

