Four Australian Surfers Rescued After a Day Stranded off Indonesia
The four surfers were found floating on their boards
A group of four Australian surfers has been found alive on Tuesday after being stranded at sea off the coast of Indonesia, left floating on their surfboards for over a day.
Australian tourists Steph Weisse, Will Teagle, Jordan Short, and Elliot Foote were in the water for more than 30 hours, after a boat they were on overturned during a storm.
A second boat carrying Australian tourists made it safely to Pinang Island, a popular spot for surfers.
The four surfers were found floating on their boards.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong have confirmed the rescue, saying Australia will "continue to provide support to the four Australians and their families," but noted that a search for the last remaining crew member is still underway.
"Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones," Wong said.
Authorities started searching for the four missing Australians and their two Indonesian guides late Sunday.
- Surfer Jailed for Drunken Nude Rampage Through Indonesia to be Deported Back to Australia
- Shark Attack Suspected as Surfboard with Bite Mark Found After Surfer Vanishes
- Man and Two Dogs Rescued by Firefighters After Getting Stranded on Cliffside
- Good Samaritans Rescue a Stranded Group of Divers Running Out of Air
- Australian Castaway Says He’s ‘Doing Really Good’ After Months at Sea and Vows to Sail Again
- WATCH: Drone Captures Humpback Whale Following Kayaker Off Australian Coast
CNN reports a surf charter boat saved the four surfers, who were on the trip to celebrate Foote's 30th birthday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews