Four Australian Surfers Rescued After a Day Stranded off Indonesia

The four surfers were found floating on their boards

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
JWPlayer

A group of four Australian surfers has been found alive on Tuesday after being stranded at sea off the coast of Indonesia, left floating on their surfboards for over a day.

Australian tourists Steph Weisse, Will Teagle, Jordan Short, and Elliot Foote were in the water for more than 30 hours, after a boat they were on overturned during a storm.

A second boat carrying Australian tourists made it safely to Pinang Island, a popular spot for surfers.

The four surfers were found floating on their boards.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong have confirmed the rescue, saying Australia will "continue to provide support to the four Australians and their families," but noted that a search for the last remaining crew member is still underway.

"Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones," Wong said.

A screenshot from video of the rescueThe Sydney Morning Herald and The Age

Authorities started searching for the four missing Australians and their two Indonesian guides late Sunday.

CNN reports a surf charter boat saved the four surfers, who were on the trip to celebrate Foote's 30th birthday.

