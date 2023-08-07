Foul Play Investigated After Meal Full of Poison Mushrooms Kills Family Members, Sickens Pastor

A daughter-in-law in Australia is said to be a prime suspect in a homicide investigation stemming from the three deaths and one hospitalization triggered by a poisonous mushroom lunch.

48-year-old Erin Patterson served the apparently poisonous lunch to four people in the small Australian community of Korumburra on July 29, according to homicide detectives speaking with the NCA Newswire.

Patterson is reportedly the daughter-in-law of one of the couples who died.

Gail Patterson and her husband, Don, both aged 70, alongside Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson, 65, and Heather's husband Ian, all ate the apparently poisoned lunch. Gail, Don, and Heather all developed symptoms consistent with death cap mushroom poisoning and fell sick later that day, leading to hospital visits and later, their deaths.

Heather's husband, Ian, a pastor, also developed the same symptoms and was taken to the hospital but remains alive in critical condition.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas reportedly told the media that the investigation was "complex" but confirmed that Erin Patterson is considered a suspect "because she cooked those mushrooms." Erin was questioned by authorities before being released, and her home, where the meal took place, was also searched.

Speaking with the media, Erin Patterson lamented the deaths, saying she could not believe "that this has happened" and that she was "so sorry" the victims had "lost their lives."

“I didn’t do anything; I loved them. I just can’t fathom what has happened,” Erin Patterson said, according to the Australian publication The Age.

Police say that Erin Patterson is separated from her husband, the son of Gail and Don, but that their relationship remained "amicable" before Gail and Don died. Detective Thoman reportedly said that Erin's two children have been removed from her home by Australia's Department of Families, Fairness, and Housing as a "precaution" while the investigation is underway.

Investigators say that it is unclear where the poisonous mushrooms were sourced or what dishes were served during the meal. Also, it's unclear if Erin or her children consumed any of the mushrooms, as they have not shown signs of exhibiting any symptoms of being poisoned.

Korumburra is a small town of about 3,600 people, about 75 miles southeast of Melbourne. Gail, Don, and Heather were "well-loved" in their tight-knit community, according to local mayor Nathan Hersey, who spoke with the TODAY Show.

Authorities continue investigating the incident, saying that they are working to determine if the incident was accidental or nefarious.