Foul-Mouthed Philippine Diplomat Who Told China to ‘Get the F— Out’ Appointed as Envoy to Beijing

Teodoro 'TeddyBoy' Locsin's new post comes as the Southeast Asian nation spars with China over the South China Sea

Dan Morrison
Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has appointed a foul-mouthed ex-foreign minister who has been a vocal critic of China's behavior in the South China Sea as his special envoy to Beijing.

The blunt Teodoro "TeddyBoy" Locsin, currently Manila’s ambassador to Britain and Ireland, once told Chinese warships to “GET THE F— OUT” in a social media post after a 2021 incursion into Philippine waters that are claimed by China.

During his tenure under former president Rodrigo Duterte, Locsin called China “an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend.”

Despite — or perhaps because of — those outbursts, Locsin is now Marcos’ “Special Envoy of the President to the People’s Republic of China for Special Concerns,” the presidential communications office said

He will keep his current assignment in London, serving as special envoy in a “concurrent capacity,” presidential spokesman Cheloy Garafil told reporters. The foreign ministry didn't comment.

Locsin’s appointment comes as Marcos is taking a harder line with China than his predecessor—pivoting the Philippines back closer to the US, the Southeast Asian nation's longtime ally and former colonial ruler.

The Philippines and China have been sparring over the South China Sea with words and water cannon lately.

Beijing claims nearly all of the strategically-important waterway and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its maritime grab is illegal. 

Earlier this month, the Philippines accused the Chinese coast guard of blocking and firing water cannon at boats seeking to resupply a Philippine navy vessel grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal in the contested Spratly Islands.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shakes hands with Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin during a meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on March 20, 2019.
Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin (l) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on March 20, 2019.ANDREA VERDELLI/AFP via Getty Images

Manila keeps the ship manned with marines to maintain its claim on the islands. 

Locsin is known for his blunt, profane talk on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, where he has 663,000 followers.

In May 2021, during a flare-up over China’s naval incursions he wrote: “China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see... O... GET THE FUCK OUT.”

He later apologized for the tweet, but said, "Usual suave diplomatic speak gets nothing done.” 

Late Tuesday, he claimed in a post that the Georgia indictment of former president Donald Trump "lays the groundwork for a Soviet election: the only one still free wins an uncontested election; other candidates are in jail..."

