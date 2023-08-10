Foster Dog Saves Virginia Family From ‘Really Big Inferno’ Houseboat Fire

The adage of rescue pets saving their owners rather than the other way around may have never been more true than for a Portsmouth family who credits their foster dog for alerting them of a houseboat fire.

Multiple boats were destroyed after a fire in Portsmouth, Virginia tore through the Tidewater Yacht Marina over the weekend, including a houseboat that a family of five called home. No one in the family was injured, in large part due to Moose or "Moosie," a Great Pyrenees, local station WTKR reported.

Early on Sunday morning, Moose woke Christopher Cushna and his daughter Anya up. Immediately, they noticed billows of smoke escaping from a neighboring boat and quickly set off to wake the entire family, the station reported.

"The kids were great, they just got up and went. We had to actually go past the boat that was burning, and it was a really big inferno, it was amazing. It was very hot. We got around it safely to shore and that's when our boat caught fire,” Cushna said.

Without Moose waking him up, the family would have had to have an emergency evacuation, the Cushna patriarch said.

“I could have seen us having to dive into the waters. It would have surprised us,” Cushna said. “What Moose was able to do was eliminate the surprise."

The family credits the dog with saving their lives, as the fire spread to their houseboat and demolished it.

"What I like to think is we saved Moose from the situation she was in, and she saved us on the boat," Cushna said.

The family had only recently taken Moose in as a foster through a local humane society program connecting pets with families for multi-hour or multi-day “field trips.”

Moose was selected because the dog was so quiet among the noisy crowd of dogs at the shelter, Logan Cushna told the outlet.

"She was a gentle giant," added Christopher.

Cushna, Sheila Janes and their children toured the dog around town on Saturday and in the music shop they own, letting people know Moose was looking for a permanent owner.

That very day, they met someone who was interested in adopting the large dog, but would not be able to take Moose home until the next day.

"Emma met Moose at the market but wasn't able to adopt that same day, which meant we had one extra day with Moose, which we didn't expect," said Cushna.

The fire broke out overnight, making Moose’s extra day with family a critical one, as the dog saved the family by alerting them of the nearby smoke. Shortly after the fire, Moose went with the new owner and the Portsmouth community rallied to raise funds to support the family.