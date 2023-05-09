Fort Hood Renamed to Fort Cavazos, Honoring Hispanic General Over Confederate Leader

Fort Hood, one of the largest US military bases located north of Austin, Texas, has been renamed Fort Cavazos in honor of the trailblazing Hispanic general, Richard Edward Cavazos. The base was initially named after Confederate General John Bell Hood, who led a brigade during the Civil War.
The new name commemorates Texas native Gen. Richard Cavazos, a distinguished officer who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Cavazos also holds the prestigious title of being the first Hispanic four-star general in the Army.
This significant change is part of a broader effort to rename Army installations that "honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America," as stated by the Army. As a result, eight other bases or sites will undergo renaming as well.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commanding General, expressed enthusiasm for the historic change, stating, "We are ready and excited to be part of such a momentous part of history, while we honor a leader who we all admire."
