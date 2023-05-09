The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Fort Hood Renamed to Fort Cavazos, Honoring Hispanic General Over Confederate Leader

    Saluting Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Army's First Hispanic Four-Star General.

    Monique Merrill
    Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

    Fort Hood, one of the largest US military bases located north of Austin, Texas, has been renamed Fort Cavazos in honor of the trailblazing Hispanic general, Richard Edward Cavazos. The base was initially named after Confederate General John Bell Hood, who led a brigade during the Civil War.

    The new name commemorates Texas native Gen. Richard Cavazos, a distinguished officer who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Cavazos also holds the prestigious title of being the first Hispanic four-star general in the Army.

    Gen. Richard E. Cavazos image. Credit: US Army

    This significant change is part of a broader effort to rename Army installations that "honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America," as stated by the Army. As a result, eight other bases or sites will undergo renaming as well.

    Read More

    Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commanding General, expressed enthusiasm for the historic change, stating, "We are ready and excited to be part of such a momentous part of history, while we honor a leader who we all admire."

