Fort Bliss Soldiers’ Shooting Rampage in El Paso Bar Caught on Video

The video shows the soldiers shoot into a crowd hitting several people.

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
JWPlayer

Security cameras caught footage of the night two Fort Bliss soldiers opened fire outside an El Paso bar killing the parents of a young child and wounding several others. 

U.S. Army Pvt. Aaron John, 22, and Pfc. Andrew James Williams, 20, were assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, when they began shooting their guns into a crowd outside a bar following a fight on July 13, the El Paso Times reported. 

The news outlet cited a detective's affidavit that revealed the violent ordeal play out on security cameras. The video shows several people in the parking lot in front of the bar when a fight takes place between John and other men, the affidavit stated.

FORT BLISS, TX - JUNE 25: An entrance to Fort Bliss is shown as reports indicate the military will begin to construct temporary housing for migrants on June 25, 2018 in Fort Bliss, Texas. The reports say that the Trump administration will use Fort Bliss and Goodfellow Air Force Base to house detained migrants as they are processed through the legal system. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
FORT BLISS, TXJoe Raedle/Getty Images
The video allegedly shows John and Williams each take out a gun. Williams then followed victim James Nicholson Jr., 26, toward a car parked in front of the bar before shooting him. Nicholson died at the scene, the outlet reported. 

Williams and John then both shoot towards the crowd in the parking lot, into the air and then point towards a vehicle passing by in the parking lot before getting into a car with a woman, the affidavit stated.  

John then allegedly gets out of the car and fires the gun in the direction of a man running through the parking lot before the car departs, the affidavit stated. 

Both Nicholson and his partner Alexa Retana, 27 died from gunshot wounds.

Four others were wounded. 

Both men were apprehended by authorities and given capital murder charges. They are currently jailed on $2.5 million bond each. 

"This incident does not reflect our organization, which adheres to the Army Values. We embrace the residents of our community as we all sort through this tragedy," Fort Bliss said in a statement, reported the El Paso Times.

