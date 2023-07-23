Fort Bliss Soldiers’ Shooting Rampage in El Paso Bar Caught on Video
The video shows the soldiers shoot into a crowd hitting several people.
Security cameras caught footage of the night two Fort Bliss soldiers opened fire outside an El Paso bar killing the parents of a young child and wounding several others.
U.S. Army Pvt. Aaron John, 22, and Pfc. Andrew James Williams, 20, were assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, when they began shooting their guns into a crowd outside a bar following a fight on July 13, the El Paso Times reported.
The news outlet cited a detective's affidavit that revealed the violent ordeal play out on security cameras. The video shows several people in the parking lot in front of the bar when a fight takes place between John and other men, the affidavit stated.
- Soldier Killed, 5 Injured in Tactical Vehicle Accident at Fort Bliss
- ‘You’re Sitting in a Courtroom Full of Hispanics. Joke’s on You’: El Paso Mass Shooting Victim’s Niece Mocks Gunman’s Racist Manifesto
- El Paso Walmart Mass Shooter Gets 90 Life Sentences, Still Faces Execution for Racist Attack
- Mass Shooting at Fort Worth, Texas, Fireworks Fest Kills Three
- NYC Mayor Adams Blames Mental Illness for Scooter Shooter’s Deadly Rampage
The video allegedly shows John and Williams each take out a gun. Williams then followed victim James Nicholson Jr., 26, toward a car parked in front of the bar before shooting him. Nicholson died at the scene, the outlet reported.
Williams and John then both shoot towards the crowd in the parking lot, into the air and then point towards a vehicle passing by in the parking lot before getting into a car with a woman, the affidavit stated.
John then allegedly gets out of the car and fires the gun in the direction of a man running through the parking lot before the car departs, the affidavit stated.
Both Nicholson and his partner Alexa Retana, 27 died from gunshot wounds.
Four others were wounded.
Both men were apprehended by authorities and given capital murder charges. They are currently jailed on $2.5 million bond each.
"This incident does not reflect our organization, which adheres to the Army Values. We embrace the residents of our community as we all sort through this tragedy," Fort Bliss said in a statement, reported the El Paso Times.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews