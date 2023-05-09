The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Formerly Homeless Woman Wins Millions During Oil Change

    Lucia Forseth's $5 million scratch-off win transforms her life.

    Monique Merrill
    Getty Stock Image

    Once homeless, Lucia Forseth's life changed dramatically when she won a staggering $5 million on a lottery scratch-off ticket. The windfall came when she purchased a 2023 Scratchers ticket while waiting for an oil change in Pittsburg, California.

    "I only bought one ticket," Forseth shared with the California Lottery. "I closed my eyes, picked that one, and it won. At first, I thought I'd won a free ticket, but upon checking, I realized I'd won $5 million."

    Forseth's plans for her newfound wealth include buying a house and making investments. Life has taken a remarkable turn since her days of homelessness in 2017. Not only has she won $5 million this year, but she's also engaged to be married and will soon graduate with her associate degree.

    "You never think you have a chance to win it. It's just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me," Forseth told the California Lottery.

