Former White House Drug Advisor Claims Marijuana Legalization Linked to Rise in Mental Health Issues

A former White House drug policy advisor argued Sunday that expanded access to legalized recreational marijuana has correlated with a rise in recent years to mental health issues, psychosis and suicides.

Kevin Sabet, who served as a drug policy advisor under former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, said in an interview with Fox News’ Trey Gowdy that a supposedly greedy marijuana industry has pushed for widespread usage of the drug to benefit their profit margins rather than public health.

“The net result hasn’t been good at all. Marijuana is the most misunderstood drug in our country today, it is so much stronger than it used to be…. this is a totally different drug," Sabet said in the interview.

Nearly half of the country’s 50 states have legalized recreational marijuana and cannabis products for adults.

After leaving the federal government, Sabet, who has a doctorate in social policy, founded Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a think tank primarily opposed to marijuana legalization and one of the leading opponents to marijuana legalization in the U.S.

Sabet and SAM have, however, advocated for the decriminalization of low-level marijuana use and possession.

Sabet and the organization both argue that marijuana legalization hurts low-income communities and has created a predatory industry.

“We don’t want it legalized, commercialized, normalized," Sabet said in his interview with Gowdy.