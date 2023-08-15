Former West Virginia Police Officer Indicted After K-9 Counterpart Goes Missing

A former West Virginia police officer was arrested Tuesday, linked to the disappearance of his K-9 partner, Chase, in April. Prosecutors are still piecing together the events leading to the dog's vanishing act.

Marcus Dudley, who once served the Chapmanville Police Department, was arrested in Georgia, according to local station WOWK. The arrest was made after he failed to appear in court for an arraignment last Wednesday. The former officer argued that traveling from his residence in Georgia to West Virginia was challenging.

Dudley, 26, reported Chase missing from his South Charleston home in April. But doubts soon emerged about his care and handling of the dog. As the South Charleston Police Department put it, his statements "weren't adding up."

Now, Dudley faces six misdemeanor charges: falsely reporting an emergency incident, making false statements, obstructing an officer, and cruelty to animals. As for Chase, his location remains a mystery. A Facebook group dedicated to finding him has been established to keep the search alive.

"I personally believe that the people who started this group and its members have put enough pressure and kept this alive, and this is where you are now," supporter Kathryn Parsons commented following Dudley's arrest.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Debra Rusnak, addressed reporters on Tuesday, saying, "We've been concerned from the beginning, from the outset of this," adding, "Everyone has asked, both law enforcement as well as our office, what are we doing? How do we know if this dog is out there? Is he alive? Can we have some answers? As much as we want to give you those answers, I simply don't have those answers. As much as the public wants to know what happened, we want to know as well."

Rusnak confirmed plans for Dudley's extradition from Georgia, where he will then face the aforementioned charges.