Former Washington Deputy, Charged with Rape, Allegedly Coerced Victim With Knowledge of Probation Violation

A sheriff’s deputy in northern Washington has been charged with several felonies and fired from his department for alleged abuse of his authority, according to local media reports.

Thus far, two women have come forward to accuse former Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Case, 23, of using his authority to try to compel them to have sex with him, according to Seattle’s local NBC News affiliate King 5 News.

The result: Case has been charged with two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of first-degree extortion, first-degree burglary, third-degree rape and indecent liberties by forcible compulsion, according to the Bellingham Herald.

One of the women alleged that after finding out she had been arrested for DUI and was on probation, Case threatened her with arrest if she did not come to his house after he learned she was at a bar in violation of said probation.

The woman, according to court documents, subsequently felt forced to sleep with Case to prevent him from notifying authorities.

“In this state, like most states, it’s ‘forced sexual contact’ and there’s a whole range of actions that call fall under sexual assault,” Mary Ellen Stone, CEO of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center explained to King 5 of the charges.

The other woman claimed Case forced his way into her house, made unwanted advances, and revealed a gun concealed under his shirt. She was able to escape the alleged attempted assault, according to court documents and King 5 News.

He met both accusers via social media apps.

Authorities suspect there could be more victims in the case.

The Skagit Island Multi-Agency Response Team conducted the initial investigation into the allegations against Case in an effort to avoid a conflict of interest with law enforcement in Whatcom County.

Police booked Case into the Whatcom County jail on July 12.

He was released 48 hours later on a bond of $250,000.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday.