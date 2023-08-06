Former US Colonel Calls Ukraine Sea Drones Used to Attack Russian Oil Tanker a ‘Game Changer’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Former US Colonel Calls Ukraine Sea Drones Used to Attack Russian Oil Tanker a ‘Game Changer’

Ukrainian naval drones struck a Russian oil tanker and a navy base this week

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A former U.S. Air Force Colonel is offering high praise for what the Ukrainian military has been able to achieve in the Black Sea while lacking a formal Navy, specifically citing sea drones as a "game changer," 18 months into the war against Russia.

Sea drones were used to strike a Russian oil tanker in the Kerch Strait off annexed Crimea in the Black Sea Friday night. Russian officials said that the Crimean bridge and ferry transport were suspended for hours, but no injuries were reported.

Another sea drone attacked a Russian navy base at Novorossiysk port, damaging a warship this week, according to Reuters

During a Saturday interview on CNN, former U.S. Colonel Cedric Leighton explained that naval vessels usually have radars that protect them against aircraft, but they don’t have enough protection against drones. 

Pictured above, Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023.
Pictured above, Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023.STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

“That's something that is going to be a big game changer once we really assess how capable the Ukrainians actually have been, in this particular case,” he said of the sea drone that struck the Russia oil tanker, adding that a sea drone attack could damage a large portion of a vessel and possibly sink it.  

Read More

“I think what you're seeing is really something that allows us to realize that the type of warfare that we're dealing with here is an asymmetric kind of warfare, and that's very different,” he said.

Leighton served as an intelligence officer for 26 years in the U.S. Air Force. His work included overseeing critical Special Operations and building partnerships with nations in South and Southeast Asia. The retired colonel is also the founder and president of Cedric Leighton Associates, a risk and leadership management consultancy.

On Saturday,  Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson, wrote on her Telegram channel that the drone attack caused a hole in the engine room of the vessel, affecting the ship’s ability to “move independently.”

She also condemned the attack and vowed retaliation, saying  that such “barbaric actions” are not justified and that they will “not go unanswered.”

“Their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be punished,” she added.

Ukraine’s recent sea drone attacks come as part of the country’s ongoing counteroffensive, which it launched to take back territories that Russia occupied since the war began in February 2022. 

Kyiv previously said that targeting Russian military infrastructure inside Russia or Ukrainian areas occupied by Moscow is an important part of its counteroffensive, which has been bolstered by military aid from the West that included advanced defense equipment and tanks.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.