Former University Professor Faces Child Porn Charges, Allegedly Used Instagram to Solicit Minors
News.
Former University Professor Faces Child Porn Charges, Allegedly Used Instagram to Solicit Minors

Investigators allegedly discovered Steven Alan Smith while looking into several victims in Kentucky

Monique Merrill
Steven Alan Smith appeared in court Friday facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography.KHQ/Screenshot

A 73-year-old former professor and newspaper editor made an appearance in court on Friday for allegedly being in possession of child pornography.

Steven Alan Smith, a former editor of the Spokesman-Review newspaper in Spokane, Washington, is accused of soliciting 30 child pornography videos featuring children ages 10, 11 and 14 between April 2022 and January of this year, local station KHQ reported.

Homeland Security Investigations began looking into the former University of Idaho professor in March after uncovering a network of minor victims located in Kentucky who were sending child pornography over social media in exchange for money sent over CashApp, the station reported. 

An Instagram account with the username “Hermiesays” was allegedly linked to Smith and 30 child pornography videos were allegedly sent to the handle, according to court documents reviewed by KHQ. Smith was arrested on July 18.

"There is enough evidence in this case from the chat conversations between Smith and one of the minor female victims showing that Smith knew their age while he was communicating and paying for the sexually explicit videos and images," the documents state, per KHQ.

When detectives from the Washington State Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations arrived at Smith’s home and asked him if he knew why they were there, Smith allegedly responded "Yes, it's probably from what I have been downloading,” according to court documents, per the station.

Inside of his home, investigators allegedly found a laptop with child pornography “actively downloading,” a cell phone with more child pornography on it and a tablet with several active chat threads reportedly soliciting more child pornography from minors, the outlet reported.

Smith was charged with 10 counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and his arraignment is set for Aug. 1, per the station.

