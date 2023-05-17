The former head of the Brexit Party and United Kingdom Independence Party admitted exiting the European Union has “failed” in an interview on BBC’s Newsnight.

Nigel Farage said, “What Brexit has proved, I’m afraid, is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were.”

“Brexit has failed,” he added.

Farage was responding to Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire’s list of negative results for the U.K. economy since voters chose to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum.

He pushed the blame to the Tory Party.

Farage said, "The Tories have let us down very, very badly."

Companies have said they are struggling in the new economy.

On Wednesday, Stellantis, the world’s fourth-biggest carmaker by sales warned of a potential existential threat to large parts of the British car industry unless the government moves to alter the terms of its post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

The parent company of Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall said it may not be able to keep its commitment to manufacture its new fleet of cars in the U.K. without changes to the terms of the deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.