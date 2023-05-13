Former Trump Prosecutor Slams House ‘Political Theater,’ Pleads Fifth

Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz on Friday ripped the Republican-dominated House for "political theater," then repeatedly pleaded the Fifth while fielding questions from the Judiciary Committee.
Pomerantz last year quit his job working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he became frustrated by the slow pace of the investigation into Donald Trump.
Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed Pomerantz last month to testify about his work in Bragg's office probing hush money payments made by Donald Trump just ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Pomerantz began by telling the committee in his opening statement that he was appearing “as required” because “I respect the rule of law.”
Then he lit into the Republicans.
“What I do not respect is the use of the Committee’s subpoena power to compel me to participate in an act of political theater,” he added in his statement.
"This deposition is for show. I do not believe for a moment that I am here to assist a genuine effort to enact legislation or conduct legislative ‘oversight,'" Pomerantz noted.
“We are gathered here because Donald Trump’s supporters would like to use these proceedings to attempt to obstruct and undermine the criminal case pending against him, and to harass, intimidate and discredit anyone who investigates or charges him," he added.
Pomerantz noted: “Fortunately ... I can decline to answer your questions for several reasons."
Committee member Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) later criticized Pomerantz for not cooperating in "any way, shape or form."
But Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) said the House has no jurisdiction to investigate a criminal probe by a local district attorney’s office into Trump's activities, The Hill reported.
