A former official of President Donald Trump took the ex-president to task Thursday for his comments that Vice President Mike Pence's safety wasn't at risk during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot.
The Secret Service was "just inches away from actually having to open fire on that crowd, which would have led to a massacre,” Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, told CNN Thursday.
Short was responding to Trump’s comments in a CNN town hall Wednesday that Pence wasn't “in any danger” during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Pence’s former right-hand man said Trump’s comments couldn’t be further from the truth.
“I was by the vice president's side when the United States Secret Service three times asked him to evacuate the Capitol,” he said. “As you know, the vice president refused to leave because he said that's not the image he wanted the world to see.
"What the president thinks is probably not consistent with what the United States Secret Service thought,” Short added.
"Whether or not the vice president certainly was protected, but there could have been a lot of more carnage that day and I think we were very close to that.
Trump had come down harshly on Pence in the run-up to Jan. 6, falsely saying that the then-vice president had the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Supporters of Trump shouted “Hang Mike Pence” as they breached the Capitol building.
The former president also told CNN Wednesday that he didn't owe Pence an apology because the vice president “did something wrong" by accepting the results of the election.
Pence is preparing to challenge Trump in the 2024 Republican primary with a focus on evangelical voters.
