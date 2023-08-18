Former Sex Worker Says Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Brought Up Murders on Date

A former sex worker who claims she went on a date eight years ago with suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann said the married suburban architect brought the murders up, asking her questions about the case.

A makeup artist named Nicole Brass has come forward to discuss her unusual dinner with Heuermann in 2015.

Brass met the accused serial murderer at the Steam Room in Port Jefferson, a popular town that sits along the shores of Long Island Sound, she told News12 Long Island.

Heuermann, who lived with his family in Massapequa Park, was arrested last month. He allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade.

Heuermann, 59, has pleaded not guilty through his attorney to six counts of murder for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010. He's also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.

Rex A. Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court on August 1, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

The former escort said she first met Heuermann online that summer, and then agreed to meet with him. Speaking to News12, Brass explained how Heuermann spooked her during the meal, by bringing up the Gilgo Beach killings.

She recalled Heuermann asking her if she had heard of the Long Island serial killer and asked her how she thought the suspect got rid of the bodies without being noticed.

"My gut was telling me I had to run," Brass said. "I've never, in all the years that I had escorted for, I had never feared for my life. Ever. Not once. With him, I was terrified."

Brass told News12 a smirk came across Heuermann's face at one point, "almost like he was reliving it."

According to Brass, when she went to leave, Heuermann pleaded with her to go home with him. She refused, and now thinks "if I had left my car in that lot and went with him, I never would have came home."

Because she was on probation at the time, Brass did not go to the police about the creepy encounter.