Former Russian Minister Fled Draft for Ukraine War To Become a Trucker in the US

Denis Sharonov, the former agriculture minister in the northern Russian region of Komi, pursued a trucker job in the United States after fleeing Russia to avoid a military draft in his country’s ongoing war with Ukraine.
Sharonov, 48, fled Russia in September 2022 after receiving his draft papers during Russia’s mobilization campaign last fall, despite being too old to be mobilized under Russian law, The Guardian reported.
“When military enlistment officers came to deliver a draft summons to my registration address, there was nothing left for me to do but leave the country,” he said, according to the news outlet.
By October of last year, 700,000 Russians, including those working in academics and tech, fled their country, Reuters previously reported. Over 8,600 Russians applied for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border over the past six months, according to The Guardian, compared to only 249 people who sought refuge during the same period before the war began.
During his quest for refuge outside Russia, Sharonov first stopped in Kyrgyzstan and Dubai before landing in Mexico, where he crossed the U.S.-Mexico border by foot and sought asylum. While waiting to hear back about his asylum application, Sharonov chose to work as a trucker because it “seemed like the most straightforward way to make a living.”
The money he earns driving a truck is similar to that of a regional minister in Russia, he said. However, he added that most officials find other ways to make extra income.
"But it's not really about the salary. It's about feeling free. It is an honest job," added Sharonov, who has been driving across the country in a white truck. The former minister said he visited 45 U.S. states in six months as a trucker.
“A lot of people don't understand my choice. They mock me. They say I downshifted from a regional minister to truck driver,” said Sharonov, who still hopes to find an agriculture job. "But I don’t see it that way at all. I am proud of what I do.”
Sharonov was appointed agriculture minister of Komi in 2020 without any prior government experience, but he had worked in the agricultural sector for over a decade.
He said that he was “curious” to see how the government worked when he took the job and that he ultimately found that his ministry was plagued with “rampant corruption and bureaucracy.”
“In Russia, the main reason people get into politics is to steal money. Corruption has ripped my country apart. Either you participate in it or you get tossed out,” Sharonov said.
Sharonov was fired from his position in January 2022 — one month before Russia invaded Ukraine — when he refused to participate in corrupt land schemes, which created an issue with the regional head Vladimir Uyba.
The war in Ukraine left him "deeply disturbed." He realized that had he remained in Russia, he would have been "participating in this illegal war one way or another."
