Former Republican Activist Sentenced to 21 Years for Sex Trafficking of Underage Girls
Former Republican Activist Sentenced to 21 Years for Sex Trafficking of Underage Girls

Anton 'Tony' Lazzaro, 32, was convicted in March after a jury found him guilting of recruiting and paying underage girls for sex

Ben Kesslen
Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, 32, in a mugshot provided by police. Sherburne County Jail

A former Republican activist was sentenced to 21 years in prison Wednesday for sex trafficking after a Minnesota judge slammed him for not showing "a shred of remorse.”

Anton "Tony” Lazzaro, 32, was convicted in March after a jury found him guilting of recruiting and paying underage girls for sex, according to the Star Tribune. He faced a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino said at the sentencing hearing that "Lazzaro is every parent's worst nightmare” and "a sex trafficker.”

One of his victims asked U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz to hand down a harsh sentence.

"I didn't deserve what happened,” said the woman, who is now older than 18. "I was only 16 ... Tony made me worthless ... What he did to me absolutely destroyed me."

A mother of a different victim also spoke at the hearing and said her daughter almost took her own life because of Lazzaro’s abuse. 

"My daughter is grieving and wants to die," the mom said. "I hate you. You killed a part of my daughter. I hope you rot in hell."

Lazzaro denied culpability in the hearing, and told Judge Schiltz, "I take offense to the government's motion that I perjured myself in the trial."

Schiltz said, "Mr. Lazzaro has not shown a shred of remorse” when handing down the sentence, according to the Star Tribune. 

Lazzaro was a major donor the Minnesota Republican Party and was close to the former state GOP chair Laura Carnahan, who stepped down after his arrest. 

Prosecutors said Lazzaro conspired to recruit the underage girls with Gisela Castro Medina, who was an 18-year-old college student at the time.

Medina pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction charges and testified against Lazzaro at his trial. She is expected to be sentenced in September.

