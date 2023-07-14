Former Raider Defensive Lineman and Super Bowl Champ Joe Campbell Found Dead

Joe Campbell, a former NFL defensive end who won a Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders in 1980, was found dead after going for a hike in Florida. He was 68.

Campbell, whose five-year career spanned three teams - the Raiders, the New Orlean Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - likely suffered a cardiac incident, his brother, Patrick, told Delaware Online.

“Everybody looked up to him,” Dennis Kelly, a longtime friend and former Wilmington, Del., high school teammate, told the outlet. “Everybody loves a winner, and Joe crossed that threshold into being a pro athlete.”

Joe Campbell celebrates after the Oakland Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV. Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders also confirmed his death in a Twitter posting on Wednesday.

"The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Joe Campbell, who played in 13 games over two seasons with the Silver and Black," the team said.

Campbell lived in Tavares, Fla.

An All-American for the Maryland Terrapins, Cambell was selected in the first round, seventh overall, by the New Orleans Saints in the 1977 NFL draft.

He went on to start 26 of 40 games over three seasons with the Saints where he racked up eight sacks.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound lineman was traded to the Raiders in 1980 and was a member of the team that defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV.

Following a season with the Raiders, Campbell went to the Buccaneers to close out his NFL career.

Randy White, the Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer, also played at Maryland and remembered Campbell.

“Great football player and he was a great guy, too,” White, whose younger brother Eric had been a friend and teammate of Campbell’s, told Delaware Online. “You get news like this, it sets you back. … I’ll remember him as a long, lean guy from Delaware who came in there and dominated at that defensive end position.”

In 2007, Campbell was seriously injured while bicycling in Pennsylvania.

He fractured his skull, suffered brain damage, and had to have his left forearm surgically reattached after colliding head-on with a pickup truck, Delaware Online said.

He spent more than six weeks in a coma.

“He always seemed to ignore the cloud over his head and pull forward,” former Salesianum teammate Kelly, said. “That takes a special kind of person.”