Former Police Officer Charged with Handcuffing Man so Brother Could Beat Him

Kidnapping and assault charges have been filed in Missouri against a former cop who allegedly handcuffed a man so that his older brother could beat him up.
Online court records confirm former officer James Sims was charged on Monday with first-degree kidnapping and third- and fourth-degree assault stemming from an incident that unfolded in a Vinita Park home on November 2, 2022.
Sims has not been taken into custody yet. When he is captured, his bond will be $250,000.
Sims' older brother, James, was arrested Monday on a single count of third-degree assault. He was released the same day.
According to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by The Messenger, Sims was on duty on November 2 when he got a call from his brother, who'd been in a fight.
Sims, who has been employed with the North County Police Cooperative, which handles policing services for several towns in north St. Louis County, drove to the home and allegedly handcuffed the man.
Then, he stepped out of the way.
Prosecutors allege Sims let his older brother attack the man, who suffered several facial injuries.
Last month, Sims allegedly confronted the victim in a convenience store and assaulted him.
Neither brother has an attorney of record.
