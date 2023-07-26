Former Oregon Nurse Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Inmates at Women’s Prison

A former nurse who worked at Oregon's only women's prison was found guilty by a federal jury on Tuesday. He was convicted of sexually assaulting nine inmates who were seeking medical treatment at the correctional facility.

Tony Daniel Klein, 38, of Clackamas County, was convicted of 17 counts of depriving his victims of their constitutional right "not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexual assault", as well as four counts of perjury, according to the District of Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office.

Using his position at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Klein found opportunities to be alone with female inmates. Prosecutors said that many of the assaults happened before, during or after he provided medical treatment to the victims.

For victims working in the medical unit, Klein concocted reasons to isolate them in secluded areas like janitor's closets and behind privacy curtains, officials reported.

Prosecutors said that "Klein made it clear to his victims that he was in a position of power over them, and they would not be believed if they tried reporting his abuse."

Most of Klein's victims "submitted to his unwanted advances or endured his assaults" out of fear of retribution if they resisted or reported him.

Kieran Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office, praised the "small group of courageous women who came forward, even despite their precarious circumstances of being incarcerated," for reporting Klein.

"Their willingness to report their victimization undoubtedly saved others from Mr. Klein’s predatory actions,” said Ramsey.

Klein, who worked at the prison from 2010 until January 2018, was initially indicted by a Portland-based federal grand jury in March 2022.

“Tony Klein used his position of authority to prey on women in custody who were in a uniquely vulnerable position. He further led his victims to believe they had no power to resist or report his abuse,” Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, said in a statement.

“This verdict would not have been possible without the courage and resolve of these women and the dedication of our partners at the FBI and Civil Rights Division.”

Klein is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.