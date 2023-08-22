Former NYC Urologist Now Accused of Sexually Abusing At Least 70 Juvenile, Adult Patients
Darius Paduch was initially arrested in April for the alleged abuse that occurred between 2015 and 2019
A former New York City urologist allegedly sexually abused at least 70 underage and adult patients between 2015 and 2019, according to a group of lawsuits filed Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court.
Darius Paduch was initially arrested in April for the alleged abuse, conducted under the guise of medical treatment, that occurred while he worked at NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center and for the health care provider Northwell Health.
He was first sued last December by a former intern and patient, who was 16 when he began working at NewYork-Presbyterian in 2015 and claimed that Paduch abused him starting that year and ending in 2017.
Since then, a total of 70 patients have accused Paduch of sexual abuse, including in a group of 28 lawsuits filed Monday, according to the New York Post.
The lawsuits allege that the two health care systems for which Paduch worked “knew or should have known that Dr. Paduch might use his position as its employee … to sexually abuse its patients,” and that they failed to protect the victims.
The two healthcare systems said in statements to the Post that they plan to cooperate with investigators and stressed that Paduch does not work for either organization.
“Northwell Health strives to provide the highest level of care to its patients, patient’s families and communities,” a spokesperson for Northwell Health said, according to the Post. “We are deeply disturbed by these allegations and take them very seriously.”
Paduch faces up to 60 years in prison for the alleged abuse, the Post reported in April.
