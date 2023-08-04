Former NYC Police Union President Sentenced to 2 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud - The Messenger
Former NYC Police Union President Sentenced to 2 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud

Prosecutors estimated that former Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins stole at least $600,000 from the union

Eli Walsh
Ed Mullins leaves the Federal Courthouse after pleading not guilty on February 23, 2022 in New York. Mullins, the former president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, was charged with wire fraud.Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The former longtime president of one of New York City’s police unions was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the union.

Ed Mullins, the former president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association from 2002 to 2021, pleaded guilty in January to one count of wire fraud.

He also agreed to forfeit $600,000 to the federal government and pay $600,000 to the union.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said Mullins frequently used a personal credit card between 2017 and 2021 at expensive restaurants and luxury stores and then submitted fake and inflated expense reports suggesting that the purchases were legitimate expenditures to be reimbursed by the union.

Prosecutors estimated that Mullins stole at least $600,000 from the union.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Mullins “abused his position” and “disgraced his uniform, broke the law and undermined the public’s trust in law enforcement.”

Mullins "publicly vowed to protect the interests of the thousands of active and retired sergeants that he represented,” Williams added. “But behind the scenes, Mullins stole from the SBA and its members, treating the SBA as his personal piggy bank.”

The SBA is the fifth-largest police union in the U.S. and includes some 13,000 members.

