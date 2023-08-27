Ex-Navy SEAL Who Says He Killed Bin Laden Arrested in Texas for Assault, Public Intoxication
Social media posts show that O’Neill, who resides in Tennessee, was in Texas to record a podcast episode
The former Navy SEAL who has claimed to be the one who fatally shot Osama bin Laden in the 2011 US military raid on Bin Laden's compound was arrested this week in Texas for assault and public intoxication.
Robert J. O’Neill, 47, was booked into Collin County Jail on Wednesday, the Dallas Morning News reported. He was released on a $3,500 bail later that same day.
Police in Fisco, where O’Neill was arrested, said in a statement that he faces two misdemeanor charges: one for assault causing bodily injury, and one for public intoxication.
Social media posts show that O’Neill, who resides in Tennessee, was in Fisco to record a podcast episode on Tuesday.
His claim that he fatally Bin Laden in 2011, has not been confirmed or denied by the US government.
O’Neill was a member of the famous SEAL Team 6 and has received two Silver Stars, four Bronze Stars and a Joint Service Commendation Medal.
He has revealed this experiences in the military in his bestselling memoir “The Operator.”
