Former Mayor Called Cops ‘Pigs’ and Tried to Run During DUI Arrest After Parking Car on Police Department Lawn

A politician's pursuit of a new office may be dashed after a dramatic arrest occurred on the police department's front lawn.

Frank Crawford, the one-time mayor of Marysville, California, and current member of the school board was arrested at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 4 after a suspected DUI stop ended with the politician hurling derisive insults at the officers responding to his case, the Appeal-Democrat reported.

According to audio obtained by the news outlet, 73-year-old Crawford was allegedly captured calling police officers "pigs" and using a derogatory name to refer to a female officer.

A Marysville Police officer told the outlet officers had initially responded after receiving a report from a police dispatcher that a car had driven over a curb, onto the lawn, and hit the porch of the Marysville Police Department. It later appeared he had not come into direct contact with the property.

"We found him sitting on our porch screaming and yelling, wanting to pay traffic tickets," Officer Herb Culver said. "We realized that there was something going on, so we attempted to do FSTs (field sobriety tests) on Frank. At that point, Frank was just completely uncooperative, yelling and screaming and calling us pigs."

After reportedly refusing to submit to sobriety tests and attempts to get a blood alcohol level reading, Crawford tried to flee the scene on foot before being apprehended by officers, Culver said.

"It was quite the scene," Culver said.

Police did not smell alcohol on Crawford, who recently announced his intent to run for a Yuba County supervisor seat, but had heard him mention he was on prescription drugs. He was transferred to the hospital to have his blood drawn.

While exiting the hospital in handcuffs, Crawford reportedly threatened the officers.

"I'm gonna kick your f—ing ass, my son is gonna kick your ass and he’s on his f—ing way," Crawford yelled, per the Appeal-Democrat. "…We are going to f—ing kill you… I am gonna do you b–ch and not the way you like it."

Crawford was the mayor of Marysville from 1993-94 and has served on the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees since 2010.