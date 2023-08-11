Former Leader of Oklahoma Gamefowl Nonprofit Arrested for Cockfighting

A former district leader with the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, an organization that advocates for reducing cockfighting penalties, was arrested on cockfighting charges this week.

Chance Campo, the former district leader, was among 12 individuals arrested in a cockfighting bust in Carter County in June, as The Oklahoman reported.

The Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission is a PAC that represents the interests of gamefowl owners in Oklahoma, according to its website.

Campo, 46, has been charged with servicing or facilitating a cockfight after the June 19 bust. Carter County District Attorney Melissa Handke relayed to KTEN that there was evidence indicating an impending cockfight.

“The evidence consisted of items that are needed for a cockfight to occur, like knives, gaffs — they are things tied to the rooster. There were 55 roosters that were seized. Some of them had to be put down, and some were bleeding and not in good shape."

Cockfighting is illegal under the Oklahoma Ban on Cockfighting Act, enacted in 2002. It's a felony to promote or support cockfighting and to raise birds for combat. The act also classifies attending a cockfight as a misdemeanor. Violators can face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $25,000 upon conviction.

Billy Coyle, an Oklahoma City lawyer representing most of the defendants, described the anti-cockfighting legislation as “unconstitutional.”

"We look forward to standing and having our day in court to protect the rural and farmers of Oklahoma from this big large government intrusion,” Coyle was quoted as saying by KTEN.

In a related development, JJ Humphery, a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, had previously shown support for the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission's goals by co-authoring a bill to reduce cockfighting penalties. However, the bill did not pass by a single vote, as reported by KXII.

"Mr. Campo’s actions do not represent the views of the Gamefowl Commission,” Humphrey told the local news outlet. “I will pledge to continue working with the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission to obtain fairness and justice for the gamefowl industry in Oklahoma.”

Animal rights advocate Wayne Pacelle dubbed the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission a “charade.”

“It’s a phony name. It’s just a bunch of cockfighters that tried to have an authentic or serious minded name,” Pacelle stated, as per the station. Pacelle, who leads Animal Wellness Action, further added that only cockfighters are pushing for decriminalization.

“Now we’ve seen one of the leaders of the so-called Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission arrested for cockfighting crimes. It just makes it all very clear what the motivations are,” said Pacelle.