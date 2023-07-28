Former Kentucky School Superintendent Arrested for Alleged Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

The former Kentucky superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools was arrested Wednesday on allegations related to the sexual solicitation of a minor.

Matthew Constant, 51, was taken into custody and charged stemming from a Kentucky State Police investigation that began in May after allegations of a relationship involving Constant and a student of unknown age, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant for Constant’s electronic devices, which in turn led to the charges of procuring or promoting the use of a minor 12 years or older, and tampering with physical evidence, the newspaper reported, citing the state police.

Authorities noted the ongoing investigation has spanned into other states and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to local station WEHT.

Constant retired as head of Owensboro Public Schools in late June for allegedly having engaged in a relationship with an “adult-aged student" from another district, the Herald-Leader reported.

Prior to retirement, Constant had been suspended with pay since May 25, when the school board learned of an ongoing police investigation concerning the alleged relationship, according to the newspaper.

Constant is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.