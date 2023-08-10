Former Kansas Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Aggravated Sexual Battery, Exploitation of a Disabled Adult - The Messenger
Former Kansas Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Aggravated Sexual Battery, Exploitation of a Disabled Adult

He was sentenced to 20 years and probation for the rest of his life

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Troy Dean Hickman, a former mayor and city commissioner, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.Georgia Department of Corrections

A former Kansas mayor and city commissioner was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled relative who viewed him as "a father figure."

Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announced Troy Dean Hickman's sentence on Tuesday after he pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult.

Hickman served as mayor and commissioner in Hays, Kansas in the late 1990s and early 2000s before moving to Georgia, according to KSN.com.

Treadway said the sheriff's office became aware of the allegations in November 2022 when a young woman disclosed the abuse to a friend, who alerted authorities. Hickman was related to the victim and was frequently left alone with her, according to the press release.

Read More

“Victims of sexual assault are often afraid to come forward, and that was certainly the case here," Assistant District Attorney Elliot Stone said, as quoted in the statement. "The victim is intellectually disabled and had been subjected to repeated threats of harm by this defendant as he attempted to
prevent her from revealing the abuse. She bravely overcame that fear by seeking help."

Stone added that despite Hickman's guilty plea, he blamed his behavior on the victim and his alcohol use.

Hickman will remain on probation for the rest of his life and he is forbidden to have contact with the victim or her family. He is required to complete a psycho-sexual evaluation and treatment for his substance abuse. He also must adhere to legal conditions for sex offenders.

“The victim looked to this defendant as a father figure, and it is despicable that he would manipulate her trust and vulnerability for his own sexual desires,” Treadaway said in a statement. “Our hope is the victim and her family will find peace and healing in knowing that this defendant has received justice for his crimes and that he will never again be able to hurt another individual in this way.”

