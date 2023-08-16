Former Kansas City Police Chief Convicted of Assaulting His Wife

Greg Hallgrimson, a former suburban Kansas City police chief was convicted Tuesday after he “brutally assaulted” his wife, prosecutors said.

The 53-year-old ex-cop was found guilty by a Clay County jury on one count of first-degree domestic assault, which is a Class A felony in Missouri that has a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Hallgrimson’s wife reported in June 2020 that she was knocked unconscious after he punched her in the face.

Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Hallgrimson “brutally assaulted” his wife and emotionally abused her with “psychological manipulation," according to The Kansas City Star.

“Despite this, she bravely spoke up and fought for the justice she deserves,” Thompson said.

Hallgrimson’s wife said she and her husband were arguing, and she slapped him. According to investigators, her husband punched her in the face, and she blacked out for several seconds.

She told doctors at the hospital that she had fallen down the stairs. She later told detectives that she was afraid to file a report immediately following the incident because of how her husband may react.

“This case demonstrates that delayed disclosure is not a bar to justice,” Thompson said. “If someone is a victim of domestic abuse in Clay County, our office will do everything in its power to help them obtain justice.”

Hallgrimson’s attorney, Kenneth Hensley, filed a motion for the case to be acquitted as he said Hallgirmson acted in self dense since his wife slapped him first.

Hallgrimson resigned from the force in June 2019 after he attacked a handcuffed murder suspect in an interrogation room. The suspect, Jonathon Zicarelli, reportedly entered the police station and admitted to killing his 6-month-old daughter. Hallgrimson and another cop found the child in a freezing pond with severe hypothermia and water in her lungs but were able to save her.

Hallgrimson said saving the child and seeing her in that condition traumatized him and led him to attack Zicarelli. The ex-cop was charged with violating Zicarelli’s civil rights.

As a result, this is now Hallgrimson's second felony charge.