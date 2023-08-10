Former Inmate Settles Lawsuit Against Jail After Self-Gouging Eyes in Psychotic Break - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Former Inmate Settles Lawsuit Against Jail After Self-Gouging Eyes in Psychotic Break

Ryan Partridge claims the Boulder County jail showed 'deliberate indifference' by failing to treat his psychosis, even after repeated suicide attempts

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ryan Partridge sits between his parents in an interview with CBS Colorado in 2017.CBS Colorado/Screenshot

A former inmate has settled a federal lawsuit against Colorado's Boulder County because the county jail allegedly failed to give him psychiatric treatment. This alleged failure led him to gouge his eyes out amid a psychotic episode, reports CBS News Colorado.

Ryan Partridge is set to receive $2,550,000 across two separate lawsuits after a daunting six-year legal fight. One suit focuses on the jail's use of excessive force, while the other centers on its "willful" refusal to provide Partridge with treatment.

In a 2017 complaint, Partridge said the Boulder County jail had acted with "deliberate indifference" by failing to properly treat his psychosis, even after repeated suicide attempts and self-inflicted wounds.

During a psychotic episode, Partridge broke his teeth while banging his head on a toilet and suffered permanent blindness after attempting to gouge out his eyes. Partridge, diagnosed with schizophrenia, believed the CIA was instructing him to pull out his eyeballs.

Read More

It was his 17th day of solitary confinement—his third stint over the course of just nine months, according to the Colorado Sun. Partridge previously told CBS that being placed in solitary exacerbated his delusions. "I don't think this would have happened had I not been in solitary," he said.

Surveillance videos captured guards trying to restrain Partridge while he was naked. On another occasion, he was reportedly tased despite being restrained in a chair.

"The only thing they did to Ryan Partridge when he acted out in a psychotic state was to tase him and beat him and put him back into his cell," Partridge's attorney, David Lane, told the Daily Camera. "Our goal is to send a message to jailers and prison officials nationwide that when they are deliberately indifferent to the serious medical needs of inmates, it is going to cost them dearly."

Former Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, who retired in January, was also named as a defendant in the suit, along with 21 other people. He claimed the jail wasn't capable of forcing medicine on patients if they refused it.

In a statement to the Daily Camera, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said it does not believe any of its personnel acted unlawfully, and that its employees had tried multiple times to bring Partridge to a mental hospital.

"Nonetheless, it is our hope that the settlement will provide some closure for Mr. Partridge, his family, and the sheriff's office employees who were impacted by the tragic events in which Mr. Partridge harmed himself during a mental health crisis he experienced in the jail," the office wrote.

The county will pay the funds through its insurance provider.

“This is a chance to move forward,” Partridge, now 37, told the Sun. “It’s going to provide me security and some improvement in quality of life.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.