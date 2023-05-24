Former Google CEO Warns of Artificial Intelligence’s ‘Existential Risk’

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt warned a London audience that artificial intelligence posed an "existential" threat to humanity by wreaking digital havoc or even finding "new kinds of biology," according to a report Wednesday.

Schmidt also urged swift action to ensure the cutting-edge software isn't "misused by evil people," CNBC said.

The tech billionaire made the remarks Wednesday at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, where he called the development of AI an "existential risk."

“And existential risk is defined as many, many, many, many people harmed or killed,” he said.

Schmidt warned of "zero-day exploits," in which computer programs and networks can be attacked by taking advantage of design flaws that are unknown to their developers.

“There are scenarios -- not today, but reasonably soon -- where these systems will be able to find zero-day exploits in cyber issues or discover new kinds of biology," Schmidt said.

"And when that happens, we want to be ready to know how to make sure these things are not misused by evil people.”

Schmidt called the issue of governmental regulation a "broader question for society," but said it was unlikely the U.S. would create a special agency to deal with the issue.

Schmidt has been sounding the alarm about AI for several years. He served on the 15-member National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, which issued a 2021 report to Congress that said the U.S. was "not prepared to defend or compete in the AI era."

Last week, he told the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party that although the U.S. was "slightly ahead" in the development of AI and quantum computing, China was spending far more on research.

Schmidt also said that “there’s every reason to think they have more people working on strategic AI," Bloomberg reported.

Schmidt, 68, ran Google from 2001 to 2011 and served on the board of parent company Alphabet until 2019.

His fortune is estimated at more than $20 billion, making him the world's 79th richest person.