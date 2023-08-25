Former Foster Child Adopts Five Siblings Who Were Split by the Foster System - The Messenger
Former Foster Child Adopts Five Siblings Who Were Split by the Foster System

Robert Carter recalls the challenges of being a foster child and used his own experiences to motivate him to reunite the siblings

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Robert Carter, 33, remembers the difficulties of living as a foster child well and used his own experience to motivate him to reunite the siblingsCBS News

An Ohio man, once a foster child himself, has helped reunite five siblings separated by the foster system.

In 2018, Robert Carter, 33, of Cincinnati, overheard one of the boys he was fostering mention his long-lost sisters.

Hearing this, Carter was motivated to work with the Ohio court system to locate the boy's siblings.

Carter understands the challenges of foster life firsthand. At 13, he was placed in foster care and had to fend for himself and his two younger siblings. As a young teen, he would take food from corner stores to help feed them. As he grew older, he started working in fast-food establishments, as reported by CBS News.

At 18, Carter took custody of his sister. Three years later, he became the guardian of his then-13-year-old brother.

This personal history influenced Carter's decision to foster children later in life.

"I feel like I just used my trauma and my hurting stuff to be my fuel, to keep going and to want better and want to help people and do better in life," Carter told the news outlet.

Driven by his past, Carter was determined to find the lost siblings.

Mariana, one of the sisters, shared with CBS News the significance of Carter's background. "It’s helpful," she said, "Because some people don’t understand.”

Today, the siblings reside in Cincinnati with Carter and his parents, who have since reconnected with their son.

