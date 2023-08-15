Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin Ally - The Messenger
Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin Ally

Charles McGonigal, a retired head of the FBI's counterintelligence division in New York, faces up to 80 years in prison

Published |Updated
Ben Feuerherd and Bruce Golding
Charles McGonigal, the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York office, leaves Manhattan Federal Court after a court appearance on February 09, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A former FBI spy catcher is poised to plead guilty Tuesday for allegedly secretly working on behalf of a sanctioned Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Charles McGonigal, 55, is set to appear in front of Manhattan federal Judge Jennifer Rearden on Tuesday. Rearden wrote that McGonigal "may wish to enter a change of plea" when she scheduled the hearing last week.

McGonigal, a retired head of the FBI's counterintelligence division in New York, was arrested in January on charges he conspired to evade US sanctions while working for billionaire industrialist Oleg Deripaska in 2021.

If he pleads guilty, it would be one of the highest-ranking FBI officials ever convicted of a crime.

McGonigal had previously received classified information about Deripaska before his retirement from the FBI in 2018, authorities said.

McGonigal and a co-defendant, translator Sergey Shestakov, were accused of investigating a rival oligarch in exchange for secret payments from Deripaska, and of trying to cover up their ties to him through the use of shell companies, a forged document and other means.

They're also accused of trying to get the sanctions against Deripaska lifted in 2019.

The billionaire metals tycoon is described as "Putin’s favorite industrialist," and The Guardian reports that he is “closely associated with the government of Russia and Vladimir Putin.”

Deripaska was also sanctioned by the UK government in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

McGonigal, who is free on a $500,000 bond, is charged with four counts that include conspiring to violate and evade U.S. sanctions in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and money laundering.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.

A spokesperson for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams declined to comment.

McGonigal's lawyer didn't return a request for comment from The Messenger.

In addition to the Manhattan case, McGonigal also faces charges in Washington, DC, federal court for allegedly accepting $225,000 from an Albanian government official.

Last year, Deripaska, 52, was indicted in Manhattan federal court for allegedly violating the sanctions that were imposed on him in 2018 over his connections to Putin's regime.

Deripaska is accused of illegally using the American financial system to maintain three luxury properties in the U.S.

He also allegedly paid for his girlfriend to travel to the U.S. in 2020 so she could give birth to their child in an American hospital and automatically receive citizenship.

