Former FBI Agent Says Carlee Russell's Claims Sound Like a 'Fantasy In Her Own Mind'
News
Former FBI Agent Says Carlee Russell’s Claims Sound Like a ‘Fantasy In Her Own Mind’

The former fed told Fox News that Russell's claim her abductors didn't tie her hands up just doesn't ring true

Mark Moore
A former FBI special agent believes Carlee Russell's claim that she was abducted when she went to help a toddler on an Alabama interstate is nothing more than a "fantasy."

Russell told police that after seeing the diaper-wearing tot on the side of the road near Hoover on July 13, she called 911 and was suddenly grabbed by a man in a car and then ended up in a tractor-trailer. 

That Saturday, the 25-year-old nursing student showed up on foot at the home she shared with her parents. 

Jonathan Gilliam, the former FBI agent, said her account just doesn't add up. 

"The whole thing doesn't make sense. It almost sounds like a fantasy in her own mind," he told Fox News.

What stuck out to him was her claim that her abductors didn't tie her hands up to avoid leaving marks on her wrists. 

Carlee Russell claimed to have seen a toddler wandering the side of a highway before she disappeared.
Carlee Russell claimed to have seen a toddler wandering the side of a highway before she disappeared.Hoover Police Department

"Why would they care if there were marks on her wrists? Why would that be an issue for them? I mean, if you're going to abduct somebody. I mean, it's going to be known that they were abducted. So why would you worry about the marks on her wrist? That doesn't make any sense to me," Gilliam said.

Police in Alabama are also highly skeptical of Russell's abduction scenario amid a number of revelations.

The police could find no evidence of a missing toddler, and there were no sightings of a lost child or Amber Alerts in the area.

And despite an extensive search for Russell, authorities couldn't find her until she appeared at her parents' home 49 hours after allegedly being kidnapped.

A police source told The Messenger that Russell could end up being charged in the case.

"A decision has not been made," the source, who spoke to The Messenger on the condition of anonymity, said. "The investigation is ongoing, to figure out why the heck it all happened in the first place."

