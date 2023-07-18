Former FBI Agent Lays Out 3 Theories Behind Carlee Russell’s Disappearance - The Messenger
Former FBI Agent Lays Out 3 Theories Behind Carlee Russell’s Disappearance

FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said she can't rule out a possible kidnapping in this case

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
JWPlayer

A former FBI agent is weighing in on the mysterious 48-hour disappearance of Alabama woman Carlethia "Carlee" Russell — and posits the 25-year-old nursing student was going through a mental health crisis at the time.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI special agent and now a law enforcement expert for Eagle Security Group, told Newsweek there are three possible scenarios that might explain Russell's disappearance, as far as she sees it.

Russell vanished on Thursday after calling 911, saying she had pulled over because she saw a toddler on the side of the highway in Hoover, Alabama. Police found her car and some of her belongings, but did not know where she went.

Carlee Russell reported missing
Carlee Russell, 25, went missing Thursday, July 13 after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler on the side of the highway. She returned home on Saturday, July 15.Hoover Alabama Police Department
After a search for her was launched, Russell showed up back home on foot two days later.

Coffindaffer said it is possible that Russell "was actually kidnapped, and that's why she disappeared." She speculates they could have held her for a time, "and then they let her go or she was able to escape and get back home."

Coffindaffer said it is also feasible the disappearance is actually a hoax "for the purpose of attention seeking." However, she doesn't think that's what happened in Russell's case.

The third potentiality? Russell had a mental health crisis.

"In her mind, she truly believed that she saw a three- or four-year-old," Coffindaffer said. "That's why she called 911, she abandoned her car because she believed she was being kidnapped. These things happen, these types of situations are very real — but I wouldn't want to diagnose her that way at this point."

Coffindaffer cautioned people against jumping to any conclusions, noting the investigation into what happened continues, and that no one truly knows at this point what happened — aside from Russell.

