    Former FBI Agent Highlights ‘Beyond Concerning’ Aspect of Nikki Alcaraz’s Disappearance

    Nikki Alcaraz's boyfriend allegedly 'beat her up pretty badly' before both vanished three weeks ago

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Moriarty Police Department

    A former FBI agent is questioning why the boyfriend of a woman who has been missing for weeks was not arrested when they were involved in an altercation prior to their disappearance.

    Jennifer Coffindaffer, who is a contributor to News Nation, says it is “beyond concerning” that Steven Tyler Stratton was not taken into custody.

    Nikki Alcaraz was on a cross-country road trip with Stratton, her boyfriend, when they both disappeared in early May.

    The New York Post reports the couple was in a domestic dispute in Torrance County, New Mexico.

    Someone saw Stratton punch Alcaraz in the face, according to WKRN, citing a Torrance County Sheriff’s Office report from May 4.

    The mother of two was heard screaming in a 911 call, the US Sun reported, citing an incident report.

    Stratton had blood coming from his mouth and nose and said he also was hit, according to WKRN.

    The couple declined to press charges and neither was detained.

    Coffindaffer says law enforcement errored by not taking in Stratton on the outstanding warrant.

    Alcaraz, 33, also known as Nikki Cunningham, was last seen around May 6 around 7 a.m. at a Moriarty, New Mexico Super8 motel, Fox 10 News reports.

    The couple had been traveling with a small black dog in a black Jeep Wrangler to visit family and friends in Orange County, California.

    “It’s a trip she’s done hundreds of times,” her sister, Toni Alcaraz told WKRN, noting that Nikki goes to visit an uncle in Southern California often.

    In a Facebook post, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said that Alcaraz could be in New Mexico, Arizona, or California, and "Due to a history of domestic assault, we believe she is in danger."

    “He (Stratton) beat her up pretty badly,” Josh told 10News.  “A truck driver had to pull him off of her,  call the police.”

    Neither wanted to press charges and police dropped Nikki off in Moriarty.

    One of Nikki’s friends in California drove to New Mexico to help her but Nikki left on “a mission to find Tyler,” Josh Alcaraz told Fox10.

    Nikki has not been seen since May 6, but two days later, she texted Toni to say she was in Arizona and planned to finish the trip to California, the last time anyone has heard from her, WKRN reports. 

