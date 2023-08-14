Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’
The company is being investigated by the FDA
A company that provides intravenous hydration therapy in the Atlanta area is under scrutiny after a former employee claimed that many of their practices are unethical.
"What we're doing — it’s not right," former employee Brad Jones told 11Alive.
"I have an 18 year career that I'm not willing to put at risk. I'm not the only one that feels this way, but I'm just the only one willing to speak up," he added.
The company, HydraPlus, is now being investigated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 11Alive reported.
Jones worked for the company for two years, and gathered photo evidence of what he considered questionable practices, and sent the the photos to the FDA, according to the station.
“We got new management last year and that’s when everything changed," he said.
"The new manager ... does not have a medical background, no license, no certification. So it was really weird for us nurses and paramedics to take direction from somebody like that."
Jones alleged that the general manager asked him to use expired vitamins on clients.
Medical expert Dr. Sujatha Reddy told the station that expired medications are not as effective, and the loss of critical efficacy over time can negatively impact a client's treatment.
Jones also alleged that the practice used a cheaper, compounded version of semaglutide, an active ingredient in Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy.
The FDA has warned that there have been several adverse reactions to compounded versions of semaglutide. The compounds are not reviewed by the FDA for safety, effectiveness or quality.
Jones said he tried to raise his concerns to multiple people at the company, both in-person and though text messages, but was ignored.
Jones said he had planned to leave the company earlier, but wanted to get proof of what was happening first. He said he was fired after speaking out multiple times.
He said the company accused him of stealing $100, but said he had never been written for any infractions before his termination.
HydraPlus dismissed complaints by Jones.
"HydraPlus understands that a disgruntled, former employee who was recently terminated on July 22, 2023 for theft has made vague and unfounded accusations in response to his termination," the company said in a statement to 11Alive.
"HydraPlus expressly and unequivocally denies these vague and unfounded accusations. Nevertheless, HydraPlus remains committed to providing outstanding service and care for its patients and will continue to help its clients achieve optimal results."
